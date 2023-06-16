Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday morning just before sunrise something will happen in the sky that won’t happen again for another 17 years.

“It’s a rare opportunity and also one of those chances for people to actually get a greater understanding of how massive and awesome our solar system is and seeing all of these planets in one formation I think just really helps expand people’s knowledge” said, David Lasater

Director of Blakemore Planetarium at the Museum of the Southwest

With the alignment of five planets Saturday morning, the Permian Basin has one of the best seats in the world to view something out of this world.

Jupiter and Saturn will be the two easiest to see in the sky as they’ll look like twinkling stars. Mercury will be a little dimmer, though still possibly visible with the naked eye but only for a short time since it is the smallest planet in our solar system and will disappear once just after sunrise. But to get a view of Neptune and Uranus, you’ll need to break out a pair of binoculars or a telescope just to see them.

In order for all these planets to be seen, the sun has to hit each planet at the right time of each planet’s orbit. Which can take years of orbiting for each planet.

It puts into perspective how big our solar system really is and how everything has to come together.

“It gets that idea of scale. I’m really interested in the concept of scale for our universe. That’s what I try to teach kids and adults when they come here to the planetarium is just how massive everything is. And it can be a bit scary because it makes us feel small but it also gives us a better perspective on just how wondrous our universe really is”said Lasater

Because of this alignment astronomers across the world will be able to further understand our solar system and how it all works.

The best time to see this planet parade is one hour before sunrise, so get outside by 5:30 A.M to view some of our solar system’s planets.

