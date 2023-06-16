CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, June 17th, 2023

Near record heat next week..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/16/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, June 17th, 2023: It looks like it is going to be a scorcher of a Father’s Day weekend as more triple-digit heat is in the forecast. The worst of the heat will move in next week as temperatures look to range from 106 to 110 degrees across West Texas.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water.

