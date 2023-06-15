SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Permian Basin Auto Detailing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week’s Small Business Summer feature, Permian Basin Auto Detailing, will impress every car lover. But their story is even more impressive. To book Isaias and Israel Duran for your car detailing needs, you can call 432-967-8842. CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton has the story:

It’s no secret that the West Texas weather can wear on your car.

“Especially with all this dust and crazy weather we’ve been having lately... everyone’s car could definitely use it.”

If you want your car to look brand new, look no further than Permian Basin Auto Detailing, run by two brothers who love what they do.

“Being able to bring happiness to their face,” co-owner Isaias Duran said. “You get to see the joy in their eyes once they see their investment all shined up.”

“The thing I love the most is getting to see peoples’ faces,” brother and co-owner Israel Duran said. “When they see their car and they’re like, ‘oh my... it’s a brand-new car, straight off the lot.’”

In fact, you may be so busy staring at your sparkling car, that you might not even notice that owner Isaias has a prosthetic leg.

“I had a feeling that something was happening. But, I shrugged it off,” Israel said.

“We were at the lake and I was wakeboarding and I was involved in a boating accident,” Isaias said. “So the boat came over me and the propeller ended up getting me right below the ankle, so I had to get my leg amputated.”

After a horrible accident, the family has turned their life around for those around them.

“At that time and moment, everything was pretty dark. Being able to see just the smallest light at the end of the tunnel would’ve helped,” Isaias said.

“He’s pushing for his family,” his wife said. “And I think it shows his daughter, she’ll be two soon and I think it shows her... you know, you want your kids to have it better than you. And I think him starting this and her seeing him busting his butt for us, it shows her, my daddy’s doing it for me and my mom.”

These two brothers aren’t done yet. They’d like to continue building their business, adding employees, and providing for not only their family but other families, too.

