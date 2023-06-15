New laws signed by Governor Abbott to combat fentanyl

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The state of Texas continues to combat the rise of fentanyl.

Governor Greg Abbott has signed new laws to bring awareness to fentanyl poisoning.

One of those bills also changes the title on the death certificate from overdose to murder.

Organizations like the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the 1:11 Project, work to educate people on the dangers of drugs.

After this was passed, they considered it a huge victory for their organizations.

Three of the bills include allowing schools to give students in grades 6 to 12 information regarding fentanyl abuse and drug poisoning overdoses.

Making October fentanyl poisoning awareness month.

And allow the Texas Health Services Commission to partner with college and universities to provide Narcan for students.

While the fourth one changes reason on the death certificate from overdose to murder.

“Fentanyl doesn’t have, it doesn’t discriminate against age, race, and that’s ultimately what we’re trying to bring to the community. Is awareness. That fentanyl is out there, and even if you try it one time, it can kill you,” said Skyler Harrison, program coordinator for the 1:11 Project.

The 1:11 project works with people who’ve lost family or friends due to fentanyl poisoning.

They were also involved in sending letters to Governor Abbott about passing these laws.

“Making it where it’s going to be a murder trial, is important. Hopefully that will scare the drug dealers into not selling it, but the education for me is the biggest thing. The kids not trying it at all. Or ever wanting to try it, and I think that starts with educations in our schools.” said Cheyenne Ruiz, a 1:11 Project member.

Cheyenne Ruiz is a member of the 1:11 project.

However, she’s also the sister of Jackson Warnick. An Odessa teen that tragically died from fentanyl poisoning early this year.

Ruiz is just one of many concerned about the amount of fentanyl getting into the hands of kids, teens and young adults.

But she hopes these new laws can help save lives.

“I think that, if maybe my brother would’ve heard those stories, he might not have ever touched it,” said Ruiz.

Even though the goal is to educate teens and young adults, these organizations also aim to make sure parents are always watching out for their children.

“So if we can educate the parents, along with the kids, then I think we have a little bit more conversation going there. Because when our parents aren’t educated, on what their kids may or may not be doing, how is that helping home life,” said Sara Hinshaw, program director for the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse

These organizations are always hosting events to educate parents and their kids and if you want more information on their services, click here for the PBRCADA. 1:11 Project click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.