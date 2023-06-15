High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Daisy Cordero
Children injured in Odessa accident
Helicopter graphic
Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland roads to close for four months
Controversy with new Justice of the Peace for Ector County
New Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 recently let go from OPD

Latest News

Final beam installed on $45 million Wood Health Sciences Building at Odessa College.
Final beam installed on $45 million Wood Health Sciences Building at Odessa College
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says