Final beam installed on $45 million Wood Health Sciences Building at Odessa College

By Jensen Young and Hannah Brock
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The framework of Odessa College’s newest facility was completed during a ‘topping out ceremony’ Wednesday morning.

The Wood Health Sciences Building is a $45 million project that broke ground in September 2021. The framework was completed after faculty, donors and builders signed the beam.

Odessa College President Gregory Williams says he wrote, “This is pretty cool.”

The building will train medical professionals and provide services to the Odessa community. The first floor will feature a simulation hospital that will give students hands-on experience.

“We build these things with our community in mind,” Williams said. “It’s all about creating an environment, creating a culture where humans can do better and have better experiences. That’s what a community is about and Odessa College should be that space. And we’re trying to live up to that each and every day.”

A pine tree was placed on top of the beam, which college faculty said references an ancient Scandinavian tradition that helped builders know when their wood frames were dried out.

More than 40,000 man-hours have gone into the building so far with no employee injuries. According to Williams, the building will be finished in late 2024.

So far, the college has raised $42 million of the necessary $45 million via Odessa College community partners. The building is named after the Wood Family Foundation, which is a major donor.

Williams is not only focused on the building but also on the people who will fill the rooms.

“The buildings are very important, but the people are also critical,” Williams said. “And within these buildings, we educate the people who do the work and who help those people who are in need.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Daisy Cordero
Children injured in Odessa accident
Helicopter graphic
Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland roads to close for four months
Controversy with new Justice of the Peace for Ector County
New Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 recently let go from OPD

Latest News

The state of Texas continues to combat the rise of fentanyl.
New laws signed by Governor Abbott to combat fentanyl
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Permian Basin Auto Detailing
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Permian Basin Auto Detailing
Final beam installed on $45 million Wood Health Sciences Building at Odessa College.
Final beam installed on $45 million Wood Health Sciences Building at Odessa College
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Daisy