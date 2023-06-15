City of Alpine implements drought contingency measures

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Alpine has announced due to the current drought conditions in the area, they are implement the Drought Contingency Plan for the City of Alpine, effective Thursday, June 15, 2023.

At this time the city is requesting the following voluntary measures from residents using the municipal water supply in order to preserve water:

1. Customers with even-numbered street addresses should water lawns on even-numbered days early in the morning, or late in the evening.

2. Customers with odd-numbered street addresses should water lawns on odd-numbered days early in the morning, or late in the evening.

3. Reduce watering of ALL public parks, and public facilities, to minimum levels to reduce vegetation loss.

4. Reduce water usage from all commercial/industrial users to conserve city water supplies for human consumption.

The city says if drought conditions persist, and conditions worsen, further conservation measures will be implemented including mandatory water rationing.

