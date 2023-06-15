ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 16th, 2023: Triple-digit heat has started in West Texas and doesn’t look to let up for quite a while. The worst of it will be next week when we could see a string of 108+ for the start of the week.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water.

