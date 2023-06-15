Anti-Fentanyl bill co-authored by Landgraf signed into law

Anti-Fentanyl bill co-authored by Landgraf signed into law
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Legislation co-authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf to create harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and dealers was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday.

The legislation, House Bill 6 filed by State Representative Craig Goldman, was a major legislative priority for House Speaker Dade Phelan and the governor.

“Fighting back in this fentanyl crisis is crucial,” Landgraf said. “This is a battle and the casualties are tragic and close to home. I am very proud of House Bill 6 because it will save lives and put dangerous criminals behind bars.”

Landgraf’s office says House Bill 6 delivers swift punishment for fentanyl-related crimes in Texas, creating and increasing penalties for manufacturing or delivering fentanyl in the state.

Since Operation Lone Star began in March 2021, Landgraf’s office says the Texas Department of Public Safety has seized more than 361 million lethal doses of fentanyl across the state. In 2021, Landgraf was part of the effort to increase state funding for border security to $3 billion for 2022-2023. In 2023, he fought to increase that funding to $5.1 billion for 2024-2025.

