U.S Army veteran receives brand new car on Flag Day

By Jensen Young
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Flag Day turned into a life-changing experience for a United States Military veteran.

Two years after sending an application to the Transportation-4-Heroes program and fifteen years after being medically discharged from service, he received a payment-free vehicle.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation, alongside Wells Fargo and All American Chevrolet, chose David Dale to be the recipient of a brand-new Chevy Malibu.

According to the MWSF, they have awarded over 150 free vehicles to combat-wounded veterans and enabled participants to pay off over 26 million dollars of debt since 2015.

Dale shared a message for other veterans who are also struggling,

Gary Schultz, the head of relationship management for Wells Fargo, explained why the company does this multiple times a year,

Dale says this car could not have come at a better time for his family.

If you know a veteran who could use transportation like this, you can visit militarywarriors.org.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

