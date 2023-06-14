U.S Army veteran receives brand new car on Flag Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Flag Day turned into a life-changing experience for a United States Military veteran.

Two years after sending an application to the Transportation-4-Heroes program and fifteen years after being medically discharged from service, he received a payment-free vehicle.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation, alongside Wells Fargo and All American Chevrolet, chose David Dale to be the recipient of a brand-new Chevy Malibu.

According to the MWSF, they have awarded over 150 free vehicles to combat-wounded veterans and enabled participants to pay off over 26 million dollars of debt since 2015.

Dale shared a message for other veterans who are also struggling,

“To other guys out there like me that are going through some similar things, this is… this is healing, man. It’s just like, I didn’t know what to do for many years and just reaching out and talking to somebody really helped”

Gary Schultz, the head of relationship management for Wells Fargo, explained why the company does this multiple times a year,

“We do this nationwide and it’s just a great opportunity for us to give back to deserving veterans and the communities of which they serve, in this case taking a burden off a military veteran’s family, something less they have to worry about,”

Dale says this car could not have come at a better time for his family.

If you know a veteran who could use transportation like this, you can visit militarywarriors.org.

