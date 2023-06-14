Permian Basin FCA Day 1: Deonta Sonnier and Zeke Luna's friendship levels to a brotherhood

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Former Midland Legacy High School Running Back Zeke Luna and Wide Receiver Deonta Sonnier played together throughout their Junior High and High School career. They supported each other through personal struggles before playing a major role in the Rebels’ bi-district title in 2022.

In February of 2023, both of them signed the dotted line and committed to Eastern New Mexico University.

Watch below for more on their journey!

