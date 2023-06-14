MISD Board member, Bryan Murry to resign due to “nepotism law”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD board member Bryan Murry, is set to turn in his resignation during a special meeting on Friday.
According to a Facebook post made by Murry, he is resigning after 6.5 years so that his two sons can work for the district.
MISD board Vice President Tommy Bishop released the following statement on behalf of the school board, regarding Murry’s resignation:
Murry also said in his Facebook post that he will be running again as soon as he is legally able to do so.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.