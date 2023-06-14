MISD Board member, Bryan Murry to resign due to “nepotism law”

“Providing a quality education for the students of Midland ISD is at the forefront of our efforts, and we want to act swiftly to resolve this matter so as to be able to hire two talented educators ready to serve in their hometown. The June 15 special meeting will allow the MISD trustees to discuss and approve the process for handling a vacancy on the Board pending the anticipated resignation of Mr. Murry, the result of a state nepotism law that prevents family of Board members from beginning employment in the district while the seat is held.

According to Board Policy BBC(LEGAL), there are three options that the Board may pursue following the anticipated resignation. These options include appointing a replacement until the end of the term, holding a special election to fill the position in November 2023, and a combination of both, which includes appointing a replacement only until a special election can be held according to law. The earliest any election could be held, no matter which scenario is selected, is November 2023. The options that include appointing a replacement would allow for these teaching positions to be filled for the first day of school with no delay in employment.

We respect and understand the law that is in place to protect against nepotism. However, in a time of teacher shortages, it is the opinion of the Board that this law needs attention so as to help in not excluding people who are interested in educating students in their hometowns.”