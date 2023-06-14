Midland ISD hires new police chief

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD hired a new police chief, read the district’s full statement on the decision below:

“Midland ISD has hired Carlos Ortiz to serve as the district’s next Chief of Police.

A recent retiree from the U.S. Border Patrol, Ortiz brings more than 27 years of law enforcement experience to his new role.

“I’m very excited to bring my law enforcement knowledge and experience to MISD,” he said. “Safety and security for everyone is my top priority, and I will work hard to ensure our officers are better equipped and better trained than ever before.”

Ortiz’s career includes service as Assistant Chief Border Patrol Agent at the Border Security Operations Center in Austin. He also served as second in command at the U.S. Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico, and Assistant Chief Patrol Agent in Washington, D.C.

Prior to his Border Patrol career, Ortiz was a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stationed in Midland.

Ortiz is a Marine Corps veteran who was deployed with the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield. He received numerous awards, including a Joint Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal and a Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Since 2007, Ortiz has helped coordinate National Police Week in Washington, D.C., and since 2012 has helped coordinate the First Responder Games and Salute to Service game for the Dallas Cowboys.

Ortiz’s Permian Basin roots run deep. He is a graduate of Stanton High School, where he played football and basketball. He earned his criminal justice degree from Odessa College. His wife, Brendi, is a Lee High School (now Legacy) graduate.

“We are very excited that Carlos will be our next Chief of Police,” Superintendent Stephanie Howard said. “I truly believe he is the right person to move the department forward, establish good working relationships with other agencies and grow our police department into a well-respected agency in Midland and the Permian Basin.”

Ortiz begins in his new role on Monday, June 26.”

