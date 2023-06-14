The Midland Airport could soon see some upgrades

By Noe Ortega
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After 27 years, the Midland International Air and Space Port could see upgrades to its everyday services.

With the cities approval, there may soon be a revamped runway, a new customs facility that can also be used for cargo shipments.

The Midland Airport asked for a little less than 2 million dollars to make some of the changes needed, and to do studies on the others.

Even though they’re still in the early stages, the city is motivated to complete this project.

“The government has told us that we need to upgrade that facility, or we could lose our designation as an international airport. Because we do have flights that are international that come in, so it’s something that could also help us if we do the customs facility along with the cargo facility,” said Midland city council member, Dan Corrales.

With the revenue the city gets annually from the airport, they decided the upgrades are necessary for a city that continues to grow every year.

If this project is pursued, it will not only have a separate building for customs but also for cargo shipments.

Since the airport hasn’t had upgrades since the 90′s, many believe they are long overdue.

“The combined facility would also allow us to establish a foreign transport zone here at the airport. To allow for ease of international cargo coming in for local operators seeking to expand their parts space.” said Aaron Easton, Deputy Director of the Midland International Airport.

Another reason the city council approved this was because they say there’s not enough flights for people to leave the airport.

These upgrades will help ease flights for both passengers and employees.

“the cargo numbers are growing and it’s one of the reasons we are looking at a new facility. the passenger numbers are also growing. right now, there is a flight that comes in once a week from Canada directly with more than 30 people on it.” said Easton.

Midland airport leaders did mention that while they are asking for these upgrades, they will not commit to them if the price is too high. More information will come out in the next city council meetings.

