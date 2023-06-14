Governor signs Landgraf’s Clean Air Bill into law

Gov Abbott
Gov Abbott(Office of the Texas Governor)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Legislation filed by State Representative Brooks Landgraf to reform the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP) was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

Landgraf’s office says House Bill 4885, which was passed at every stage of the legislative process and garnered support from the energy industry leaders as well as environmental groups, will officially go into effect on September 1, 2023.

“HB 4885 is about leveraging emerging technologies to better clean Texas air without harming Texas industry,” Landgraf said. “It’s about improving TERP to keep EPA bureaucrats from over-regulating Texas businesses and workers. This is a win for Texas and I’m thankful to Senator Birdwell, Speaker Phelan, and Governor Abbott for working with me to get this important and timely legislation passed into law.”

TERP is a federally required program administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) that provides grants to cut emissions and reduce impacts on the environment in the state’s most polluted regions.

House Bill 4885 revises the initial allocation of money from TERP to allow for more grants for high-demand emissions-reducing technologies and requires the TCEQ to establish and administer grants for hydrogen technologies. The changes made by HB 4885 will allow for more grants for operators in upstream and downstream communities.

Last month, the EPA renewed its previously tabled plans to indirectly restrict Texas oil and natural gas production through a non-attainment designation of portions of the Texas Permian Basin. In June of 2021, citing data obtained from air quality monitors in New Mexico, the EPA announced its intention to consider redesignating the Texas portion of the Permian Basin as a “non-attainment” area – an area that does not meet the standards of the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). If finalized, Landgraf’s office says this proposal could result in further regulatory burdens on the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin.

