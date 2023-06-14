Early morning structure fire in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Crews were on the scene of a structure fire in West Odessa early Wednesday.

The fire was on the 3800 block of North Ogilvy Avenue. That’s near West 42nd Street and Highway 302.

Our crew on the scene reported flames coming from the brush around a metal building.

Multiple crews were on the scene trying to get the fire under control.

