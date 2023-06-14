Early morning structure fire in West Odessa

West Odessa Fire
West Odessa Fire(CBS7 News/ Matthew Alvarez)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Crews were on the scene of a structure fire in West Odessa early Wednesday.

The fire was on the 3800 block of North Ogilvy Avenue. That’s near West 42nd Street and Highway 302.

Our crew on the scene reported flames coming from the brush around a metal building.

Multiple crews were on the scene trying to get the fire under control.

CBS7 is working to find out more about this fire and will bring you updates as we get them.

