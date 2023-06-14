ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 15th, 2023: Triple-digit heat arrives for most areas of West Texas and looks to stay with us through next week. Some areas will see temperatures exceeding 105 degrees which is excessive...so please take heat precautions.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water.

