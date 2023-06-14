Alleged animal cruelty in Midland leads to angry residents

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Animal cruelty has been a recent issue in Midland.

Just last month a dog was found with its mouth and legs taped and cats were left for dead in bags on the street, just a week ago.

Recently, a dog died under the supervision of Midland Animal Control, that led to people who live in midland to voice their concerns to the city.

This dogs death was not part of todays agenda, however, people who live in Midland made sure the city knew they were not happy and demanded justice for this dog.

Many people are saying this dogs death was due to heat exhaustion and neglect.

Although there isn’t much information on the dog that died, the city confirmed the animal was found dead in a Midland Animal Control truck.

Most of the people became aware of the situation from a post on the nextdoor app. Today, some of those stood in front of the Midland City Council to show their disappointment.

“And I was just, I was enraged. And it broke my heart for that poor animal. The animal control trucks they don’t have any heat or air conditioning. They’re metal cages, and those of us that grew up in the 80′s know metal in the summer it can burn you,” said Midland resident, Evelyn Burjos.

The city council is currently investigating the reason behind this dogs death, but say if the person or people responsible are at fault, there will be consequences.

“We have policy procedures and rules. And we want our staff to follow them. And if they don’t, we have to hold them accountable. At the end of the day, everyone needs to be held accountable.” said Midland City Councilmember, Dan Corrales.

Even though lots of people were upset at the city, Corrales agreed with them and said something has to change.

“We need to give them the resources to do that job. And council has to make a decision. Are we going to invest in our community? Are we going to pay them what they should be paid? If we’re going to do it, because right now, we’re not where we need to be,” said Corrales.

Most of the people that spoke to the council also spoke about how the former director of the Midland Animal Services, Ty Coleman, was loved by the community.

And that since he left, things have gotten worse for animals in Midland.

“Animals are like babies. there’s not a set time to do things. You have to do what’s right and what’s best. Which is not check off the list as soon as possible, and so it really hurt losing him.” said Burjos.

The city of Midland sent a statement that said,

In the afternoon of Thursday, June 8, 2023, Midland Animal Services received a call from a veterinarian clinic to investigate a dog bite of one of their employees. An Animal Services officer arrived and requested the owners of the 7-year-old Bulldog/Pitbull mix put the dog in the Animal Services vehicle, which was running with the air conditioner on in the transport compartment.

After approximately an hour of gathering bite case information on scene, the Animal Services officer returned to the Animal Services facility and found the dog deceased.

Midland Animal Services is conducting an internal review.

We have been in contact with the family and realize the impact the loss of their pet has on them. We know how important pets are as well as the importance of all animals in our community. We are and will continue to be committed to safeguarding public health and protecting animal welfare in Midland.

