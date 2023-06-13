Ector County finances investigation leads auditor to submit resignation

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcet, Ector County Auditor Randy Donner submitted his resignation on Monday

Fawcett says an investigation is ongoing regarding possible irregularities in county finances and the matter has been turned over to the proper authorities.

Ector County did not provide any more information about the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Helicopter graphic
Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland roads to close for four months
Controversy with new Justice of the Peace for Ector County
New Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 recently let go from OPD

Latest News

Daisy Cordero
Children injured in Odessa accident
The street across from the park is now flooded with water and fish.
Andrews residents and city workers have “gone fishing”
The storms that hit Andrews last week brought a lot of flooding and fish.
Consejos prácticos para la primera ola de calor del verano en el oeste de Texas