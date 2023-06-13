Ector County finances investigation leads auditor to submit resignation
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcet, Ector County Auditor Randy Donner submitted his resignation on Monday
Fawcett says an investigation is ongoing regarding possible irregularities in county finances and the matter has been turned over to the proper authorities.
Ector County did not provide any more information about the investigation.
