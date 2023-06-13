Ector County finances investigation leads auditor to submit resignation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcet, Ector County Auditor Randy Donner submitted his resignation on Monday

Fawcett says an investigation is ongoing regarding possible irregularities in county finances and the matter has been turned over to the proper authorities.

Ector County did not provide any more information about the investigation.

