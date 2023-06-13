Children injured in Odessa accident

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A child was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries after a crash late Monday night at the intersection of Maple Ave and Grandview at around 11:17 p.m.

Odessa Police responded to the area and while en route was informed that one of the drivers was running on foot from the scene. That driver was identified as 36-year-old Daisy Cordero. Officers detained her and witnesses identified her as the driver of the 2007 Lexus RX350.

According to witnesses, the Lexus was traveling northbound on Grandview when the driver rear-ended a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. It was stopped at a red light.

Two children were in the backseat. A one-month-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries. A one-year-old boy and the driver of the Cruze were taken to Medical Center Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Daisy Cordero has been charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injuries, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and accident involving serious bodily injuries, as well as bribery. Cordero was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

