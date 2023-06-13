ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, June 14th, 2023: Excessive heat is in the forecast over the next 10 days or so as temperatures will reach well above 100 degrees through next week. Rain stays out of the forecast for the start of the Summer season as high pressure doesn’t look to give up anytime soon!

Be sure to take heat precautions like limiting your time outside in direct sunlight...staying hydrated...checking on the elderly to make sure they are staying cool and providing all pets with shade and water when outdoors. Don’t forget about the pets and be sure to provide them with plenty of water and shade!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.