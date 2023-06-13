Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount

Total expected spending for the holiday is up from last year’s $20 billion, per the NRF
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumers are expected to spend a record-high of more than $22 billion to celebrate Father’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app, Eventbrite, proposed giving your dad an experience or a special outing as a gift this year.

If he loves cars, find tickets to a local car show where he can go with some friends, Bigham suggested.

Bigham also provided an idea for the dad who likes an adult beverage after work.

“Check out whiskey tastings and wine courses in your local city,” she suggested. “These exist, you’ll find hundreds of them and there’s thousands of them coast to coast across the country at all different price points. And this is a great way to get dad out of the house and have them learn a little bit more about the history techniques, how to make his own cocktail.”

Bigham provided ideas for all types of dads:

Foodies: Sign up for a cooking class or look for a food tour in your city. There are barbecue and pizza tours in lots of locations around the country.

Sports fan: Buy some golf lessons or sign him up for a fun run.

Adventure dad: Find outdoor activities like surfing lessons, cave tours, or maybe even zip lining.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Helicopter graphic
Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland roads to close for four months
Controversy with new Justice of the Peace for Ector County
New Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 recently let go from OPD

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump
Dayton Borisouth, 24, was held down with a knee on his neck over a receipt check for a $5...
2 officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza during Walmart receipt check
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
A California woman died while trying to save a teen from falling at Cleveland National Forest.
‘So tragic’: Woman falls to death while trying to save teen hiker from going over ledge