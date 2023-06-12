Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident

Helicopter graphic
Helicopter graphic(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Sunday evening, officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division responded to an accident involving an ATV and a pickup in the 2100 block of Barber Street.

MPD says a Ford F350 pickup was driving northbound on Barber Street, and the Yamaha ATV was going eastbound in the alley of the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

When the ATV went to cross Barber Street, it hit the F350.

All three people in the ATV, the 27-year-old driver, and two juveniles, were taken to the hospital.

The condition of the ATV driver is unknown, but the two juveniles were airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

