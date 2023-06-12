South Carolina man arrested in Ector County

South Carolina man arrested in Ector County
South Carolina man arrested in Ector County(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A 40-year-old South Carolina man is behind bars in Ector County after he was arrested on a murder warrant out of Dillion, South Carolina Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Stephen Blanco with DPS; OPD SWAT, Ector County Sheriff’s deputies, Texas Rangers and DPS arrested George Michael Turner in the 100 block of North Goldsmith without incident.

He will be extradited back to South Carolina where he was wanted in connection to the murder of a 34-year-old woman .

