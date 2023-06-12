Helpful tips for first heat wave of the Summer in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For West Texans, heat is nothing new.

Every Summer temperatures can hit triple digits for several days in a row.

But just because it’s not something new for West Texans, doesn’t mean you should forget important everyday practices to follow in the Summer.

The number one thing to do is stay hydrated.

According to Everyday Health, almost 10,000 people die in the U.S. from not drinking enough water every year.

And with more kids outside playing in the pool or practicing for outdoor sports, it’s smart to always have water or electrolytes by your side. But even if you follow every single one of those tips you can always develop symptoms like extreme thirst, and sweating more, and your body can be dry and hot.

“If they’re already in the heat stroke stage their skin may feel cool because their body has already sweated and they’re trying to cool themselves down. Just because their skin feels cool doesn’t necessarily mean that they hadn’t had exposure and not experienced heat exhaustion” Veronica Sandovel, Nurse with TTUHSC

And because the heat can be so dangerous, construction workers across West Texas are taking every precaution to stay safe.

“We take a break like every 20 minutes, drink the water and juices for hydration, we take a break in the truck too for lunch with the AC. And then come back to work” said Jose Miranda, Construction Worker

Your body isn’t the only thing to take care of in the heat, while it might be tempting to run your AC all day and night, it can get expensive and dangerous.

Some helpful tips that will help you maintain your AC this Summer are.

