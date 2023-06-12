CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, June 13th, 2023

Excessive heat arriving..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/12/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, June 13th, 2023: Triple-digit heat is back in the forecast for the rest of the week with the worst of it late in the week. This weather pattern looks to continue through the Father’s Day weekend and into next week.

Be sure to take heat precautions like limiting your time outside in direct sunlight...staying hydrated...checking on the elderly to make sure they are staying cool and providing all pets with shade and water when outdoors. Don’t forget about the pets and be sure to provide them with plenty of water and shade!

