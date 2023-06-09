TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland roads to close for four months

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland the intersection of Marienfield St. and Michigan Ave. will be closed starting June 12, 2023, for utility improvements.

The contractor will start at the intersection, moving west until reaching A St.

The City says the project is expected to take approximately four months.

Local business and residential access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

