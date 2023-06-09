Small West Texas Businesses might be eligible for drought-related disaster loans

SBA loans (GFX)
SBA loans (GFX)(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Small Business Administration announced that small non-farm businesses in Winkler, Andrews, Ector, Loving, Ward, and Lea Counties are eligible for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S SBA.

The loans are intended to offset financial losses from a Winkler County drought that began April 11th.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond hearing for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Bond will remain at $3 million dollars for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
511_police lights_MGN
Midland and Odessa joint violent crime operation results in multiple arrests
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Tornado safety tips
Tornado Safety: Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Controversy with new Justice of the Peace for Ector County
New Justice of the Peace for Prescient 1 recently let go from OPD
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland roads to close for four months
ECISD is honored with two Silver Telly Awards for video production.
Ector County ISD wins two Telly Awards
New Ector County Library vending machine
Ector County Library hosts ribbon cutting on new vending machine