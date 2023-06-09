Small West Texas Businesses might be eligible for drought-related disaster loans
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Small Business Administration announced that small non-farm businesses in Winkler, Andrews, Ector, Loving, Ward, and Lea Counties are eligible for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S SBA.
The loans are intended to offset financial losses from a Winkler County drought that began April 11th.
