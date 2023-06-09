New Justice of the Peace for Prescient 1 recently let go from OPD

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back on May 23rd former OPD Sgt, Carlos Chavez was named Prescient 1 Justice of the Peace by the Ector County Commissioners.

After the hiring of Chavez, alleged allegations of hazing were reported to Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

Chavez was removed from his position as a training sergeant on April 19 after hazing allegations were filed against him.

Sergeant Carlos Chavez was with the Odessa Police Department for 35 years, he spent most of that time training recruits.

After spending 35 years on the force and nearly two decades training OPD recruits, Chavez had reports of hazing filed against him for the first time in April.

On April 19th he was released from the force and just a month later Chavez was named Justice of the Peace for Prescient 1.

Dustin Fawcett says the commissioners were unaware of the allegations against Chavez at the time of hiring Chavez, but says OPD’s internal investigation into the matter found the allegations against Chavez to be nothing serious, and the city did not take disciplinary action against Chavez.

“Had a disciplinary action been taken and this been an investigation not just a complaint then the conversation would be different. But our understanding of the circumstances that took place, none of that reached a level that of threshold in which causes us any type of conversation or any hesitation on the appointment” said Fawcett

Despite nothing being found in the OPD investigation, Fawcett still believes that it was appropriate for this matter to be brought forward after what happened with a hazing incident at Odessa Fire Rescue.

“I don’t think that it was inappropriate to be brought forward to the folks to investigate it but I do think that the practices out there I have full trust in Chief Gerke at OPD, I have full trust in his staff and the fact no disciplinary action was taken other than him no longer being over these recruits,” said, Fawcett

The spokesperson for the City of Odessa said in a statement quote

“Investigations are complex and emotional for both sides. We appreciate your patience”.

We also reached out to Chavez but have not heard back

The county interviewed three candidates for this position and after their interviews found Chavez to be the best fit for the job. He will start by the end of June.

