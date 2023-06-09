Midland Chamber of Commerce prepares for 36th Annual Cesar Ornelas Mex-Tex Family Fiesta

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In Midland, preparations are taking place for the 36th annual Mex-Tex Family Fiesta in Centennial Park.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our culture and some of the cultural things that we have, for example, this weekend we will be having some Tejano music”, said Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce member Luis Sanchez.

The event also helps the Chamber

“We work really closely with small business development and minority women-owned businesses, so obviously it’s important for us to have a successful event so we could benefit those efforts,” said Chamber member Bo Zertuche.

Mex-Tex Family Fiesta will begin on June 10 at 3 P.M.

