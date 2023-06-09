Ector County Library hosts ribbon cutting on new vending machine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Library cut the ribbon on an interesting new feature at Music City Mall Thursday.

Those with an Ector County Library card can now check out a library book through a new vending machine in the food court.

The books are free and can be returned at the book drop right next to the vending machine.

Library staff explained why the machine was installed.

“The main goal is to serve as a sort of pseudo-branch since we have our main central location downtown,” said Howard Marks, Director of the Ector County Library. “So, this is to serve as an outpost.”

The library hopes to put a similar vending machine on the west side of town in the future.

