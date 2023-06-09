Ector County Library hosts ribbon cutting on new vending machine

New Ector County Library vending machine
By Micah Allen
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Library cut the ribbon on an interesting new feature at Music City Mall Thursday.

Those with an Ector County Library card can now check out a library book through a new vending machine in the food court.

The books are free and can be returned at the book drop right next to the vending machine.

Library staff explained why the machine was installed.

“The main goal is to serve as a sort of pseudo-branch since we have our main central location downtown,” said Howard Marks, Director of the Ector County Library. “So, this is to serve as an outpost.”

The library hopes to put a similar vending machine on the west side of town in the future.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond hearing for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Bond will remain at $3 million dollars for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
511_police lights_MGN
Midland and Odessa joint violent crime operation results in multiple arrests
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Tornado safety tips
Tornado Safety: Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

New Ector County Library vending machine
New Ector County Library vending machine
Nikki Haley tours the Permian Basin
Nikki Haley tours the Permian Basin
Ratengo’s food truck is located at Blue Barn Coffee Co. in Andrews, TX: 1212 NE Mustang Dr.
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Ratengo Food Truck
Ratengo’s food truck is located at Blue Barn Coffee Co. in Andrews, TX: 1212 NE Mustang Dr.
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Ratengo Food Truck