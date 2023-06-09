Ector County ISD wins two Telly Awards

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is the winner of two Silver Tellys in the Social Video-General Education Institution category in the 44th Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies.

Awards were given for “Remembering the Velvets” an interview with the only remaining member of The Velvets, an original doo-wop group that was made up of one teacher and four students from Blackshear Junior-Senior High School in Odessa.

It was produced by ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins with photojournalist ECISD Communications Specialist Magaly Nieto.

The second story, “Fossil Hunting Trip”, followed a group of ECISD teachers as they traveled to a ranch across the state to search for fossils to bring back for classroom lessons. This story was produced by former ECISD Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne and also with photojournalist Magaly Nieto.

The stories are linked above.

“We are excited about these awards, and the recognition they bring to us,” said Adkins. “We are even more proud of the chance to tell the stories of our dedicated team members and our rich community history.”

The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

