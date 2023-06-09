ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, June 10th, 2023: Very hot conditions have returned to West Texas as high pressure continues to build into the area and will keep the weather scorching through next week. Rain chances look slim...but an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out any afternoon.

Be sure to take heat precautions like limiting your time outside in direct sunlight...staying hydrated...checking on the elderly to make sure they are staying cool and providing all pets with shade and water when outdoors.

