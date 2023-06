ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa’s Facebook page, the city’s 9-1-1 lines are experiencing problems.

Those calling 911 and the non-emergency numbers have not been able to get through or the calls are dropping.

AT&T is working on the problem.

The city says they will update when the issue is resolved.

