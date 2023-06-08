Nikki Haley tours the Permian Basin

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - Former Governor of South Carolina and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was in West Texas outlining her plan for U.S energy.

Nikki Haley’s three-day tour of Texas started in Houston and made her way to the heart of Texas

The former governor’s visit here in the basin is a way for her to better understand what the Permian Basin does for the world.

Haley toured an H&P oil rig to better understand the oil industry and how the basin fuels the world with its oil. Haley spent an hour touring the oil rig before speaking to the public about the importance of oil here in America.

“We are blessed to have many forms of energy in our country and what I will tell you is even if you talk to everybody working on this rig they are always trying to look for ways to become cleaner, safer, and more environmentally friendly,” said Haley

Haley talked about what the oil and gas industry would look like under her potential administration, saying energy security is national security and current U.S. leaders need to stop purchasing oil from other countries and use what’s here.

“And the one thing energy producers need is consistency and predictability. You can’t ask someone to invest millions of dollars in something like this if they don’t know if you’re gonna shut them down tomorrow” said Haley

The former governor criticized the Biden administration for the oil and gas projects that have been canceled and the kinds of regulations that have recently been placed on the industry.

She says she would not criminalize producers but put an end to strict permits.

“You don’t do it by regulating them, you don’t do it by slowing down their permits, you don’t do it by controlling where they drill and how they drill and how much they drill you do it by sitting down with them, and saying this is what our goal is, we realize what your goal is. How do we come together and make that happen?” said Haley

Haley’s Texas tour will finish in Dallas.

