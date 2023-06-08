Child hit by police cruiser hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities say

Phoenix police said a young girl was flagging down officers when another child darted out into the road. The officer struck the child. (Source: azfamily)
By Alexis Cortez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A child is in critical condition after being struck by a police vehicle, officials said.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police, a patrol officer and an assistant saw a young girl waving at them from the front yard of a home. As officers were waving to the girl, they saw another child in the road “at the last minute,” Bower said.

Bower said the officers tried to stop but unfortunately struck the child.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We are all heartbroken that such a young child was involved in an accident that has caused serious injuries. Our prayers go out to the family. We’re all hoping for a speedy recovery, not just the Phoenix Police Department but the community,” Bower said. “Everybody’s affected, both officers and family, with such a horrific situation that we encountered today.”

Officials have not released the child’s identity, but a family friend and witnesses told KPHO the child is a 2-year-old boy.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

