CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 9th, 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 8th, 2023: Strong high pressure looks to build into West Texas for the rest of the week and into the weekend and resulting in very hot to triple-digit heat. The Permian Basin should reach the 100 degree mark by Sunday which will be the first time this year.

Very hot weather will stay in the forecast through next week with rain chances looking slim over the next 10 days.

