Second-phase of Faudree construction begins

Faudree Rd. will be widened to help alleviate congestion on the growing east side of Odessa.
Faudree Rd. will be widened to help alleviate congestion on the growing east side of Odessa.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting on Saturday, traffic on North Faudree from Highway 191 to Windchase street will move to the west side of the road.

Faudree Constuction Continues
Faudree Constuction Continues(City of Odessa)

Estates Drive, 56th Street, and summit drive will be closed for eight hours for the switch.

Faudree road construction continues
Faudree road construction continues(City of Odessa)

Drivers using these roads should expect delays, and note that the changes could be delayed depending on the weather.

