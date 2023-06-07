Second-phase of Faudree construction begins

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting on Saturday, traffic on North Faudree from Highway 191 to Windchase street will move to the west side of the road.

Faudree Constuction Continues (City of Odessa)

Estates Drive, 56th Street, and summit drive will be closed for eight hours for the switch.

Drivers using these roads should expect delays, and note that the changes could be delayed depending on the weather.

