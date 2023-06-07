Midland ISD to increase pay for teachers and staff

In an ambitious move to express our deep appreciation and commitment to our team, we are thrilled to announce the approval of an inspiring new compensation package for the 2023-24 school year, following this evening’s board meeting.

The comprehensive compensation package provides General Pay Increases (GPI) for all teachers and staff, emphasizing our dedication to fostering an environment where everyone is valued and recognized for their contribution.

The Board of Trustees approved the 2023-24 Compensation Manual, which includes a 4% GPI raise for our esteemed teachers and all other pay groups. The move aligns with our dedication to reward the relentless effort and commitment of our educators. The GPI, calculated as a percentage of the market median teacher salary, equates to an impressive salary increase of $2,200, further propelling our position as a leading employer in the education sector.

The new manual also includes a 3% GPI raise for the administrative and professional pay group, calculated as a percentage of the employee's pay grade midpoint. This significant enhancement reinforces our commitment to every member of our diverse workforce and recognizes their essential role in our educational mission.

Moreover, the starting minimum salary for teachers has seen a considerable increase, rising from $58,500 to $60,500. The starting minimum hourly pay for all pay plans also takes a substantial leap from $13.50 to $14.25. Similarly, our dedicated bus drivers will see their starting minimum hourly pay rise from $22.00 to $25.00. These changes surpass local and state job market averages, further demonstrating our commitment to ensuring financial security and satisfaction for all staff members.

"These increased compensation packages demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our staff, recognizing their hard work, dedication, and the invaluable roles they play in shaping our students' futures," said Brandon Reyes, Chief of Human Capital Management. "Our new compensation structure is a reflection of our belief in rewarding effort and commitment, securing our position as a leading employer."