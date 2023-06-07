Midland ISD to increase pay for teachers and staff

(Source: Midland ISD)
(Source: Midland ISD)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland ISD the school district will oversee a salary increase for MISD staff.

You can read the full release below:

The new compensation manual raises all salaries, including for first-year teachers.

