INTERVIEW: Mex Tex Family Fiesta

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday, June 10th the 36h annual Mex Tex Family Fiesta will take place at 3 p.m. in Centennial Park.

The event will feature performances by Michael Salgado, Jaime De Anda, the Latin Breed, and Conjunto Bandits.

The family fiesta is the Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s main fundraiser of the year.

“We want people to enjoy their time, have a little taste of culture, but also to support us and what we do for small minority businesses, and not just the minority as the color of skin, but women-owned, veteran-owned businesses, small businesses, we give them the support and avenues to grow their business,” said Adrian Carrasco.

WATCH: The full interview above.

