City of Odessa hopes to name new City Manager soon

The Odessa City Council(Reilly Strand / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa a new City Manager will hopefully be hired within the next couple of months.

The consulting firm hired to help with the hiring progress, T2, gave a presentation on the potential hires at a Special City Council Meeting on Tuesday.

The City says that an intensive nationwide search led them to 50 applicants, which have now been whittled down to four potential candidates

The next steps include a thorough background check and an interview with the Odessa City Council.

The Council has made clear they are looking for a person of integrity, who is a strong leader and sets a good example.

The City hopes to interview finalists the week of June 26th and announce a new City Manager soon after.

