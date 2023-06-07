18-year-old accused of impersonating police officer, falsely pulling over drivers in 2 states

Logan Martin, 18, has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.
By Javon Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

WAFF reports that 18-year-old Logan Martin stole police lights from a vehicle after he applied for a job with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Martin had visited them to apply for a corrections officer position.

According to the team, after he left, they received a tip that he had stolen blue police lights and placed them in his car.

Authorities said the 18-year-old then used the stolen lights to pull over multiple drivers in Alabama and Tennessee.

According to deputies, they found the blue lights inside Martin’s vehicle while conducting a search warrant.

The team said they also found dash cameras, a police radio and other law enforcement-related items.

When questioned by police, Martin reportedly confessed.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

