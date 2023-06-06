Third Future Schools making major changes to Lamar Elementary for upcoming year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD partnered with Third Future Schools to turn Lamar Elementary around after five years of failing and low performance.

Third Future Schools team has come in from Colorado to strip every classroom and set it up the way they like, with a focus on the students.

“You’re gonna see 20 desks, 20 chairs, you’re gonna see an 87 inch interactive display, whiteboards, wire cart for storage, projector cart, teacher desk, very streamlined, it almost looks like an operating room. We don’t want our classrooms to look like living rooms and dens,” said Third Future School’s Zach Craddock.

Craddock says the transition comes with a number of major changes.

“We’ll be open from 6:30am to 5pm every single school day. We never close for weather or any other event,” said Craddock.

They have also never had a substitute in any of their buildings.

“We don’t do subs, we hire teacher apprentices. So here at Lamar we’ll have five teacher apprentices and we train these apprentices up. We pay them a $63,000 salary training them to be teachers to cover absences, maternity leaves,” said Craddock.

Principal Shameka Johnson is confident that by building up her team, Lamar will become a passing campus in just one year.

“We are in the classroom, we are coaching teachers, we are watching instruction, data and we’re gonna turn it around,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the kids will also notice a difference in expectations..

“Rigor is higher. We have a lot of structure, the kids really excel, we push them to the top so we don’t just stop at grade level we are pushing our kids each and every day and I feel like our parents are going to see that. They’re going to see our kids excel and I feel like they’re going to see a difference,” said Johnson.

The kids won’t arrive until August but the school itself will be ready before then.

Johnson says she can’t wait for the community to see what they do at the school.

