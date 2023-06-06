Hollywood Mural in Odessa tagged and vandalized

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Hollywood Mural in Odessa has been an attraction and iconic landmark in Odessa for years. Recently it was found tagged and vandalized.

One of the original artists of the mural, Joe Cobarobio, stated his disappointment saying, “Somebody would have such disrespect for something that’s been up 30 years now since we’ve painted this, and I felt kind of like you know, I have to come out here and rectify the situation.”

Cobarobio plans on returning to the site and fixing the mural.

Odessa arts executive Randy Ham is also disappointed but is optimistic about the communities reaction to the situation saying, “If there’s a silver lining I guess, is the amount of community support we’ve had in less than 24 hours of people reaching out to offer assistance and we had already planned on having a public art cleaning day later this month so we’ll roll this into the activities of having our volunteers clean and maintain the public art collection we have now.”

Odessa will have an art cleaning event on June 17 to help preserve all murals Downtown.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond hearing for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Bond will remain at $3 million dollars for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police: Missing Nimitz teacher found safe
Ector County Sheriff's Office narcotic investigation
ECSO: $35,000 worth of drugs and weapons seized from Odessa residence
511_police lights_MGN
Midland and Odessa joint violent crime operation results in multiple arrests
Aguillon's Attorney Russell Button with the Button Law Firm says the acts that occurred are...
Midland mother suing Greenwood Baptist Children’s Learning Center for harming 3-year-old son

Latest News

Hollywood Mural in Odessa tagged and vandalized
Hollywood Mural in Odessa tagged and vandalized
Midland Health's Ninth Annual Wellness Tour comes to an end
Kinsey Williams started his business Source Float & Wellness with his wife in 2019. They offer...
Midland Health’s ninth annual Wellness Tour comes to an end
Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales
Will convicted murderer “Spider” Gonzales receive the death penalty? A September hearing decides.