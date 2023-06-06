ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, June 7th, 2023: An upper-level disturbance will put some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast across all of West Texas and southeast New Mexico on Wednesday. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible with large hail and strong damaging winds.

High pressure builds back into the area later this week, bringing Summer-like heat to the forecast and drier conditions. Temperatures will be close to 100 degrees by Saturday and Sunday with scorching conditions continuing into next week.

