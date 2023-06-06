CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Small business owners trailer stolen

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer was stolen from a storage facility in Odessa, and with it the inventory of a small business.

Laverne Woroshuck and her fiance Steven Bailey are worried about being able to keep their business afloat.

In the video you can see, two men break into a storage facility in Midland, they stole a trailer owned by Laverne Woroschuck and her fiance Steven Bailey, inside of it, items for her small boutique store called Z and JOX- A.

The stolen property puts a financial strain on Laverne and her own company.

“I basically can’t do any markets until I get the trailer back, so my business is out of that, like the profits I would make from running those markets, I’m going to need to replace everything in it to be able to continue running my business and as a small business, that is a big expense I wasn’t prepared for”

Now it’s a question of who and why would someone break in and steal one’s trailer.

“We do think it was targeted or they’ve seen me, they’ve seen the trailer, cause they went straight to that trailer, I had it locked up secure, I had chains on it, I had a rope lock, very hard to steal but they got to it,” said Steven Bailey.

The day Laverne learned the trailer was stolen she was scheduled to be a vendor at Lo. St Market in Downtown Midland but without her trailer and everything for her business inside she had to cancel.

Now Laverne has few options

“So I basically just really need to get the trailer back with the stuff in it, or I’m going to have to do an insurance claim to replace to be to replace everything, to be able to run the local markets”

“We’ll definitely give a reward for finding our trailer cause it’s been a hassle, it’s been stressful, we need the trailer, for me to go through insurance and get another trailer, it’s going to take a while so, we’re hoping to get it back”

The reward will be 1,000 dollars to whoever could provide information in the recovery of the stolen trailer.

