Boutique Store Owner has trailer stolen

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On May 28, two men broke into a storage facility in Midland and stole ZJoxaCo owner and founder Laverne Woroschuk’s trailer which had property for her Boutique Business. The stolen property puts a financial strain on Laverne and her company.

Woroschuk and her fiance Steven Bailey contacted Midland Police and reported the trailer stolen on June 3rd.

Bailey stated that he is offering a $1,000 award for anyone who has information regarding their stolen property.

