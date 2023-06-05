Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.

Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then.

Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.

The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft 365 Status later said it had “halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.” By around 12:30 p.m. ET, the company said it had reverted the update and was seeing service improvement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond hearing for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Bond will remain at $3 million dollars for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police: Missing Nimitz teacher found safe
Ector County Sheriff's Office narcotic investigation
ECSO: $35,000 worth of drugs and weapons seized from Odessa residence
511_police lights_MGN
Midland and Odessa joint violent crime operation results in multiple arrests
Aguillon's Attorney Russell Button with the Button Law Firm says the acts that occurred are...
Midland mother suing Greenwood Baptist Children’s Learning Center for harming 3-year-old son

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence
FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden set for critical talks on Ukraine this week with Denmark’s Frederiksen, UK’s Sunak
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?