Ski Skeller Sports owners closing shop to move closer to family

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ski Skeller Sports, an outdoor sports retail shop, will be closing its doors on July 8th.

The store’s owners, Scott & Gina Ragan, have made the decision to retire and move closer to their grandchildren, bidding a fond farewell to the Midland community. The mom-and-pop shop has been in Midland since 1969.

Located on the corner of Wadley and Midkiff, Ski Skeller Sports has been a Midland staple for anyone seeking equipment and/or gear for an ever-evolving range of outdoor activities. From water sports to snow skiing, camping, and more.

Ski Skeller will be having its going-out-of-business sale starting June 14th before being listed for sale/lease in early July.

Ski Skeller Sports has been a family-owned and operated business for generations; first established by Dick Ragan before being taken over by his son, Scott, in 1997.

Scott & Gina encourage customers new and old to come in and say goodbye before they close the doors for good in July.

Ski Skeller Sports is located at 3327 W. Wadley Avenue. To contact for more information, call 432-697-0427.

