CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, June 5th, 2023

Isolated thunderstorms returning...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/5/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, June 5th, 2023: Isolated thunderstorms look to return to West Texas on Tuesday in the mountain areas and then into the Permian Basin on Wednesday. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible.

High pressure builds back into the area later this week, bringing Summer-like heat to the forecast and drier conditions. Temperatures will be close to 100 degrees by Saturday and Sunday with scorching conditions continuing into next week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond hearing for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Bond will remain at $3 million dollars for man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja
Odessa police searching for Brittany Sawyer
Odessa police: Missing Nimitz teacher found safe
Ector County Sheriff's Office narcotic investigation
ECSO: $35,000 worth of drugs and weapons seized from Odessa residence
511_police lights_MGN
Midland and Odessa joint violent crime operation results in multiple arrests
Aguillon's Attorney Russell Button with the Button Law Firm says the acts that occurred are...
Midland mother suing Greenwood Baptist Children’s Learning Center for harming 3-year-old son

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/5/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/5/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, June 5th, 2023
Tornado safety tips
Tornado Safety: Here’s what you need to know
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 2nd, 2023