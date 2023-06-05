ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, June 5th, 2023: Isolated thunderstorms look to return to West Texas on Tuesday in the mountain areas and then into the Permian Basin on Wednesday. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible.

High pressure builds back into the area later this week, bringing Summer-like heat to the forecast and drier conditions. Temperatures will be close to 100 degrees by Saturday and Sunday with scorching conditions continuing into next week.

